G-Eazy & Halsey Leave VMAs Party Holding Hands: Are They Back Together 7 Weeks After Split?

A picture tells a thousand words, and it looks like this one points to a romance reconciliation between G-Eazy and Halsey! The exes are reportedly back together after leaving a VMAs after party holding hands!

Are Halsey, 23, and G-Eazy, 29, back together? — While they have yet to officially confirm that they’ve rekindled their romance, the proof seems to be in the picture! The exes, who split on July 3, were photographed leaving an MTV Video Music Awards after-party together, holding hands, on August 20 in New York City! The singer and rapper were pictured leaving Travis Scott’s VMAs after-party at 1 OAK, where they hopped in the same car around 4:40 AM.

