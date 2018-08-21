TBH, we don’t know who looks more excited about this hospital visit — Drake or his little fan! Their pic is going to be the cutest thing you’ve seen all day. You’ve been warned!

We can’t take it! Drake, 31, visited an 11-year-old birthday girl in Chicago awaiting a heart transplant and the photos that they took together are adorable enough to melt even the Grinch’s heart. Actually, who are we kidding? Just Drake’s caption alone would have been enough to do the trick! “Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram post. Not only did he call Sofia Sanchez his “love,” but he wore the biggest grin on his face in every single shot these two snapped together at Lurie’s Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Honestly, it kind of looked like he was the one who was getting to meet his favorite artist on his birthday — but Sofia was really the mega fan.

Since Drake was performing on August 18 — aka Sofia’s 11th birthday — at The United Center in Chicago, it seemed like the perfect time for the two of them to meet. But how did Sofia make this amazing moment happen? For starters, she and her cousin did the “In My Feelings” challenge in the hallway at the hospital three days before her birthday. And as if that wasn’t sweet enough, she also recorded a message from her bed the next day asking the rapper to come and meet her. “She has two wishes for her birthday,” the hospital captioned the video. “To get her new heart and to meet her idol, Drake.” Uh, how could anyone say no to that? It’s no wonder Drake showed up to pose for pics, exchange autographs and rap one of her favorite songs together — “God’s Plan.” Consider our hearts melted!

Sofia has cardiomyopathy, which often can result in heart failure, and is waiting for a heart transplant in Lurie’s Children’s Hospital. For the time being, her doctors have performed open heart surgery to connect her heart to a device that will support blood flow, but she’s still waiting on her transplant.

We hope Sofia’s wait is over soon — and are so glad she had this visit from Drake to keep her happy and distracted in the meantime. She wrote in a statement, “Thank you Drake for coming to see me, it means a lot for you to come and cheer me up.” Aw!