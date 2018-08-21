Tiny Agrees With Some Of T.I.’s So-Called Anti-Marriage Comments — It’s Making Them ‘Stronger’

She clapped back at her husband after he posted a quote that seemed to be anti-marriage. Now we’re EXCLUSIVELY learning that Tiny may have come round to T.I.’s point of view.

The controversy over T.I.’s alleged anti-marriage comments is not dying down anytime soon. On Aug. 18 fans branded the rapper a hypocrite for congratulating 2Chainz on his wedding, mere months after he shared a June 15 Instagram comment that seemed to be arguing against marriage. As fans of the 37-year-old rapper know, back then his wife Tiny, 43, clapped back on her Instagram page, writing, “Crown the KING who knows that his QUEEN is the most important piece on the board.” Now, she seems to be singing a different tune, a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Our insider says that the mom-of-four agrees with what her 37-year-old husband said…sort of. “In a lot of ways Tiny agrees with what T.I. was saying about marriage, or at least some of what he was saying,” the pal says. “Like the part about happiness and not making anyone else responsible for your happiness. That’s something Tiny is really living right now in her life and her marriage. She’s getting her own bag [money] and making herself the priority and it’s making her stronger and making her marriage stronger too because she’s not coming at T.I. from a needy place.”

Just a quick recap: T.I. originally shared a quote about marriage that said, “What exactly does marriage offer men today? ‘Men know there’s a good chance they’ll lose their friends, their respect, their space, their sex life, their money and – if it all goes wrong – their family.” In his caption he pointed out that he didn’t write the quote but he does “agree to a degree.” T.I. added, “Note to women: Happiness needs no validation… The Ego does. Most women out there nowadays just wanna be married to impress they friends, family (side pieces) and fit into society’s standards. THAT’S [sic] NOT LOVE!!! That’s how you end up stuck with someone YOU THOUGHT YOU WANTED!!!! No matter what… Whatever you do… Do what you do to make YOU HAPPY!!!”

For Tiny doing what makes her happy includes performing with her group Xscape3. In fact on Aug. 18 they appeared at a San Jose gig while T.I. was in Las Vegas. The friend says, “Just this past weekend T.I. had a gig in Las Vegas (at Drai’s Beach Nightclub) and Tiny was going to go with him. She was excited but then she got offered to do her own show with Xscape3 in California. She totally changed her plans and ditched T.I. to do her show because performing makes her so happy.”

Our insider says his wife’s change of plans didn’t bother the rapper. “T.I. was a little shocked when she told him about the change of plans but he didn’t try to discourage her,” the source says. “And truth be told it was a huge turn on for him that she ditched him like that, it makes her more of a challenge and he loves that.”