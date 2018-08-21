Chris Watts Cheated On Wife & Claims He Killed Her Because She Was ‘Strangling’ Their Daughters

The arrest affidavit for Chris Watts reveals shocking details about what happened on the day he allegedly killed his wife and daughters…and the time leading up to their horrific deaths.

Chris Watts had been “actively involved in an affair with a co-worker” before he allegedly murdered his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, on Aug. 13. On the same day that the Colorado father was officially charged with nine felony counts, his arrest affidavit was unsealed, revealing his cheating confession and other shocking allegations about what happened the day Shanann and the couple’s two daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, along with their unborn child, were killed. Chris had previously denied the affair, but eventually admitted to it during an official two-day investigation, according to the affidavit.

Chris’ story has changed quite a bit in the week since Shanann and the girls were killed — at first, he pretended he was completely innocent, and even went on the news to plead for their safe return. Eventually, in his official confession, though, he allegedly admitted that he strangled Shanann to death. However, he claims that his rage came after he allegedly saw her strangling their daughter, Celeste, on a baby monitor, while their other daughter, Bella, was allegedly “sprawled out on her bed and blue.” Chris confirmed that, after he allegedly killed Shanann, he took the three bodies to an area near a worksite, where he allegedly stuffed the young girls inside oil tanks and buried Shanann nearby.

Chris allegedly first confessed to the murder on Aug. 15, and the bodies of Shanann, Celeste and Bella were found the next day. In the affidavit, it’s revealed that he admitted to confronting Shanann about wanting a separation on the morning he allegedly killed her. “He informed Shanann he wanted to go through a separation and they were both upset and crying,” the papers say. “Chris said Shanann told him she was going to a friend’s house that day.”

You can read the full narrative from Chris’ arrest affidavit in the gallery above. The 33-year-old is being held without bond and will next appear in court on Aug. 21, where he’s expected to enter his plea.