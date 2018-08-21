CHANEL Launches First Makeup Collection For Men — When You Can Expect It In Stores

CHANEL is breaking barriers, introducing a new makeup collection specifically for men, the brand revealed on August 20. See when the first three products will first hit stores below.

“Beauty is about style. It knows no gender,” the company said in a statement on August 20. “There are no lines, colours, attitudes or gestures that are exclusively feminine or masculine; there is only style. Today, the world can no longer be considered in terms of fixed identities. Boy Capel once said to Gabrielle Chanel, ‘You are not like anyone else.’ With this new collection, CHANEL borrows the best from the beauty world to create a line of makeup for men. Three imperceptible, easy-to-use products in midnight blue packaging for face, lips and brow.”

The brand expanded on the line. “Just as Gabrielle Chanel borrowed elements from the men’s wardrobe to dress women, Chanel draws inspiration from the women’s world to write the vocabulary of a new personal aesthetic for men,” CHANEL told our sister site WWD. “Lines, colors, attitudes, gestures….There is no absolutely feminine or masculine prerequisite: Style alone defines the person we wish to be. By creating Boy de Chanel, its first makeup line for men, Chanel reaffirms the ever-changing codes of an unchanging vision: Beauty is not a matter of gender, it is a matter of style.”

The first three products are BOY DE CHANEL Foundation, a long-wearing yet lightweight formula with Hyaluronic Acid and SPF 25. It will come in 8 shades. BOY DE CHANEL Lip Balm will nourish lips with Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, and Vitamin E. It’s balm texture feels great and is not shiny. Finally, the BOY DE CHANEL Eyebrow Pencil will come in 4 shades. The waterproof pencil will have a brush on the other side of the wand to ensure perfect grooming. The products will be available on Chanel’s website in November 2018 and in boutiques in January 2019.