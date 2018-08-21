16 Celebs Who Like To Show Off Their Butt On Instagram: Kim Kardashian, Halsey & More

‘Belfies’ — aka, ‘butt selfies’ — are all the rage in Hollywood! Celebrities don’t mind putting their behinds on display and we’ve rounded up the best belfies to date! See Kim Kardashian and more!

It seems like 2018 is the year of the booty! And, Hollywood’s hottest stars don’t mind baring it all these days (literally). Stars like Kim Kardashian, 37, Emily Ratajkowski, 27, and Halsey, 23, have all mastered the art of the “belfie.” — “A ‘bottom selfie’ or a photographic self-portrait featuring the buttocks, usually posted by female celebrities on social media networks,” as Urban Dictionary puts it. — Check out the best and baddest booty selfies by your favorite celebrities, in our attached gallery!

It wouldn’t be a “belfie” party without Kim Kardashian. The reality star and business woman is notoriously known for her nude selfies online, so it’s not secret that she’s taken the “belfie” trend by storm. From baring her booty in bed, to exploring her buns in thong one-pieces, Kim has made it clear that she’s comfortable in the skin she’s in! — And, we love it!

Another star who is pretty much always naked is Emily Ratajkowski. The model’s Instagram account is filled with booty-baring bikini photos and videos. And, we’ll have what she’s having! Have you checked out her Instagram? The brunette beauty has never looked better, and we’re requesting her workout regimen immediately, please!

Before you guys dive into our celeb booty gallery, we have to talk about Halsey! The singer recently enjoyed some R&R in Mexico with friends in-between her busy tour schedule. In new photos, Halsey put her assets on display in a black thong bikini as she emerged from a dip in the water at the Cenote Tortuga in Tulum, Mexico. Just after that, she showed off her toned behind in blue jean daisy dukes, which you can take a look at in our attached gallery! — See Kim, Emily and more stars!