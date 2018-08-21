Is Carrie Underwood Having A Girl? — Fans Think She’s Hinted At Baby’s Sex TWICE

Actions speak louder than words! Even though she hasn’t said anything about the sex of her baby, Carrie might have been dropping hints with a couple of her recent outfits. See for yourself!

Just because Carrie Underwood, 35, hasn’t officially announced whether she’s got a baby girl or baby boy on the way, we’ve got our suspicions. Because is it really a coincidence that the country singer was sporting a very specific color in her birth announcement? Not only were the balloons behind her pink, but so was the bomber jacket she was wearing. If you ask us, all signs point to a little lady! And when you combine those hints with the fact that she just posed at press interviews in a gorgeous pink dress and matching heels, the signs are even harder to ignore. Could it really be accidental that she’s been rocking rose gold and blush this often since announcing her pregnancy?

We’re not the only ones who have caught on to these hue clues! Fans are going wild on Twitter, convinced that Carrie’s got a baby girl coming whether she’ll say so or not. “So it’s a girl right?” one fan wrote. “I see pink everywhere.” Another chimed in with, “I hope it’s a girl! I’m assuming since you are in pink it is,” but not everybody agrees with that. “She might have a baby girl, but I don’t think the pink colors had anything to do with it,” one fan tweeted. “I think Carrie was dressed in pink because of Cry Pretty.” She’s got a good point — Cry Pretty Tour 360 is the all-female tour Carrie is headlining in 2019, after all. But what did Carrie have to say on the subject? Spoiler alert — her statement didn’t clear up anything at all.

“I don’t know what it is,” she said in a Tenessean interview when told her fans thought she was hinting at a baby girl. “You’ve got a 50 percent chance you’re correct. I have no idea.”

Ugh, we don’t know what to think! If she really doesn’t know the sex of her baby, why not pick a more neutral color for her announcement? Pink balloons? Come on! She can’t blame us for still suspecting.