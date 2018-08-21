Cardi B Teases She May Have Finally Had Sex 6 Weeks After Giving Birth With Raunchy Tweet

Cardi B took to Twitter on Aug. 21 to post a cryptic tweet that may have indicated she got intimate six weeks to the day since she gave birth to baby Kulture.

Cardi B, 25, had fans wondering if she was finally able to do the deed with Offset, 26, after giving birth when she posted a revealing tweet on Aug. 21 that seemed to indicate she just had an orgasm! “I need to go to the doctors bro every time i come my heart beats maaa fast for like 2 hours I be scare to catch a orgasm,” the tweet read. We first and foremost hope Cardi’s health is okay but we can’t help but think the rapper was being cheeky about it finally being six weeks since the arrival of baby Kulture, which is the amount of time a woman needs to wait to have sex after having a child.

This isn’t the first time Cardi’s shared details about her sex life. In a previous response to a fan on Twitter, she mentioned that she was counting down the days until she could have sex again after giving birth. “3 weeks and 4 days Yes b***h I’m counting , wassup!,” her July 31 tweet read. She also tweeted about wanting to have sex when she was pregnant but complained she quickly ran out of breath when she tried.

Cardi’s known for her outspoken nature so her sex tweets are partly what her fans live for and love about her. The new mom turned heads this week in a different way when she looked gorgeous at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in a purple gown. She opened the popular event by holding a moon man award statue wrapped in a blanket and pretending it was Kulture. She was certainly one of the highlights of the show and her success proves that being open is truly paying off!

We always look forward to Cardi’s amusing tweets. Whether she’s slamming a troll or just speaking her truth, she’s a real entertainer!