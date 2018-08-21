Camila Cabello Wore All Drugstore Makeup & Her First Ever Red Lip To The VMAs & Proved Budgets Can Be Beautiful

Love drugstore makeup? So does Camila Cabello! She hit the MTV VMAs rocking a look done with drugstore hair and makeup finds — get her affordable favorites right here!

Even red carpet mavens rely on a good beauty buy from time to time! Camila Cabello looked stunning at the 2018 MTV VMAs, rocking a bold red lip and her hair half up. Her look was done with ALL drugstore beauty, and we got her glam squad to spill the exact details! Makeup artist Allan Avendaño told us: “Her Oscar De La Renta dress was a bold navy and white that made me immediately think of a red lip! Her dress, paired with a red lip and Camila’s Signature cat eye is a wonderful, classic combination!”

Allan started with the eyes. He primed her lids with the L’Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Concealer in light N3-4. Next, he used L’Oréal Paris Havana x Camila Cabello Eyeshadow in In Love in the center of the lid and on the inner corners. For the outer corners, he used L’Oréal Paris Havana x Camila Cabello Eyeshadow in Oh Na Na and L’Oréal Paris Havana x Camila Cabello Eyeshadow in Control to create a crease. He created a cat eye with the L’Oréal Paris Havana x Camila Cabello Flash Liner. He used two coats of the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise in Black on top lashes and one coat on the bottom. Next, he moved onto skin. He used L’Oréal Paris True Match Foundation, applying it with the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Blend Artist Foundation Blender. He applied L’Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Concealer in a lighter shade than her foundation to brighten her eyes. Next, to set her face makeup, he used L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Sweep & Lock Loose Setting Face Powder.

To contour her jawline and cheekbones, he used L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Bronze It Bronzer in Medium. As a highlight, he mixed L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Shimmerista Highlighting Powder in Sunlight and Moonlight. Since Camila never wears a red lip, Allan wanted it to be bold and perfect. He used L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner in In-Matte-Uated With You and L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lipstick in Devil’s Matte-Vocate Red for the perfect shade.

Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos explained his vision: “Since Camila was glowing in her Oscar De La Renta navy dress, I wanted to create an effortless and simple look to keep her hair away from her face and highlight her décolletage.”

“Dimitris started by washing Camila’s hair with L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Shampoo and Conditioner so it was hydrated and nourished.

Then, he added extra moisture and shine with a few drops of L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment.

Dimitris dried Camila’s hair using a diffuser and then used a 1½ inch curling iron, curling in different directions, for dimension and texture.

Next, he brushed through Camila’s waves and sprayed L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold for flexible movement.

He pinned a section of her hair to the crown of her head, leaving her bangs out and loose, for an effortless look.

Finally, he used the L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment just on the ends, as a finishing touch.”