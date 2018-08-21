Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande & JLo All Brought Their Moms To The VMAs & The Pics & Video Are Precious

The VMAs were a family affair in 2018, with three major stars sharing the spotlight with their mothers. See adorable pics of Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, and JLo with their moms as their dates!

Who better to bring to the MTV Video Music Awards than the person who has supported you most throughout your career? That’s what Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, and Jennifer Lopez thought when they had their mothers attend the August 20 awards show with them! While Ariana and JLo still brought their men with them — Pete Davidson and Alex Rodriguez, respectively — Camila’s mom was her actual date! Scroll down to see video of the moms jamming out with their daughters at the VMAs. We dare you not to smile!

Camila and her mom, Sinuhe Cabello, were seen totally jamming out in the audience to basically every performance, and it was so adorable. Even better, Sinuhe got to see her baby win TWO Video Music Awards last night: Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. The pics of her mom watching her win are so precious. She’s so proud!

JLo’s mom looked absolutely mesmerized while watching her daughter’s incredible performance before winning the coveted Video Vanguard award. JLo slayed onstage, and her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, supported her in the audience while watching her two grandchildren, Max and Emme. She also sat next to her daughter’s new man, Alex Rodriguez, who was equally happy about that performance… just in a different way.

@Jlo 's son is literally me when my mom talks about me to her friends #VMAs pic.twitter.com/vyXDBXyZ27 — Brittney Nichole Keith (@whos_brittney) August 21, 2018

camila cabello and her mom supporting and bopping to in my blood it’s all that matters ❤️#vmas pic.twitter.com/rud6ZNoFl1 — maria (@roseshallway) August 21, 2018

Ariana did them all one better by bringing her mom and grandma out onstage when she performed her spectacular new song, “God is a Woman”. There were 50 dancers onstage with Ari, but seeing Joan Grande and Marjorie Grande out there proudly standing with their girl was the definite highlight. How wonderful was that?