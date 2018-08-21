Blake Lively’s Cool VMAs Nail Art — Copy The Polished Yet Easy Look in 3 Steps

It was Mani Monday on the night of the MTV Video Music Awards, and Blake stunned with a cool design. Find out how to get her exact look below!

Nail art is not dead, especially according to Blake Lively! The 30-year-old seems to be rocking cool design after cool design, and we loved her look at the 2018 MTV VMAs on August 20. Celebrity Makeup Artist and Manicurist Elle created the cool look for Blake and told HollywoodLife.com about the inspiration: “Blake took inspiration from her newest film, A Simple Favor, and has been rocking tailored paint-suits day and night! To complement that classic, Hollywood glamour — in this instance, a very 1940’s vibe — we created a chic, white-on-white art-deco nail to match her monochrome look this evening.”

Here is the exact step by step from Elle. “Step 1: Create a triangle with tape near the cuticle on each finger. Then, apply two coats of essie’s blanc. Step 2: Let each nail dry. Carefully remove the tape before applying two coats of essie’s pearly white. Step 3: Finally, apply essie’s speed setter top-coat for a perfect high-shine finish that dries in less than a minute.” Simple!



Blake wore a retro Ralph & Russo look, with wide pants and a formal jacket. She rocked Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry and pulled her hair into a sleek pony. Her hairstyle was done by her go-to guy Rod Ortega, who used Christophe Robin products and T3 Micro tools. Celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle did her makeup, saying the look was “easy casual makeup and featured her glowy skin with my Light Enhancing Duo,” which is a gorgeous cream and powder highlighter compact. She looked amazing!