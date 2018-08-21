G-Eazy & Halsey Not Officially Back Together Yet: He Still Has ‘A Lot Of Work’ To Do To Win Her Over

Yes, G-Eazy and Halsey were caught holding hands as they exited a VMAs after-party together on August 20! But, was it just a party night out, or are they back together? — Go inside their VMAs reunion!

Everyone wants to know if Halsey, 23, and G-Eazy, 29, are back together after they were photographed holding hands on August 20! The exes (or not) were seen leaving Travis Scott’s VMAs after-party at 1 OAK, where they hopped in the same vehicle. So, are they back on? — Not quite yet, but things are looking good at the moment, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “Things aren’t back to normal just yet, but they’re working on things. — Hopefully this will lead to them getting back in each other’s good graces.” The insider notes that although they split a few months ago, there’s the feelings never went away.

We hear it’s complicated between the singer and rapper. But, “G has been adamant on getting her back all along,” the source admits, explaining that it’s a bit more difficult on Halsey’s end. “She still has issues about the guy he became towards the end of the relationship, and she still has issues over his arrest.” Halsey announced the couple’s breakup on July 3, not long after G was arrested at an airport in Sweden for alleged drug possession (cocaine), assault and resisting arrest. Halsey was with him at the time. However, it’s unclear if the incident played a major role in their split.

“G has been trying to get Halsey back since they split. He’s still so in love with her — he hasn’t stopped,” the insider says, noting that the breakup was tough for her too.

“At first she was so angry, she completely cut him off. But then, once her anger started to fade, the pain of missing him kicked in,” the source reveals. “She was crying a lot, she even broke down on stage. It took a while for her to start talking to him again but he was very persistent. He refused to give up. So, she eventually started talking to him again and once that happened it was only a matter of time before he convinced her to give him another chance.”

The couple’s VMAs reunion was definitely a step in the right direction, the source admits. But, that doesn’t mean G-Eazy is off the hook just yet. “It’s going to take more than a party night to get these two back together. This brief get together definitely doesn’t mean that they are officially back, but it does mean that there’s still a chance for a total reconciliation.”

Ultimately — “What Halsey and G-Eazy have is so intense. It’s passionate and they really love each other so it’s not a huge shock to anyone that she’s let him back in her life. But G’s got a lot of work to do and a lot to prove to Halsey if he wants to get things back to where they were.”