‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Blog: 12 More Acts Fight For A Spot In The Semi-Finals

The second round of the live shows has arrived! This week, 12 acts are performing, with only 7 heading to the semi-finals. Read our live blog of the Aug. 21 episode of ‘AGT’ now!



The first performance to kick off the night is none other than Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer — Makayla Phillips! The 16-year-old hits the stage and slays with her a gorgeous rendition of Julia Michaels’ “Issues.” It’s a dramatic performance, and she transforms the song into a ballad. Heidi is thrilled with the performance. “You sing the song better than the original,” Heidi declares. Mel B just has a tiny bit of vocal criticism, but other than that she loves it. Simon Cowell thinks the performance was way better than Makayla’s first audition.

Da Republik is up next. The dance group from the Dominican Republic absolutely kills it with their high energy and fierce performance. They all have so much personality! Simon Cowell makes a bold statement about this amazing group: “This is best dance group we’ve seen in the live shows so far.” Simon is very hard to impress, but Da Repubik has done just that!

Glee alum Noah Guthrie returns to the stage with his original song, “Show Me Some Mercy.” His performance has so much heart and some serious grit. You can feel it when he sings. When Simon learns that Noah wrote the song, he says that he’s “really, really proud.” Simon sees something in Noah, whom he has dubbed the “comeback kid.” Howie Mandel actually didn’t like the song at all. He thinks it was a “bad choice,” and Mel B kind of agrees! WTF?!

Comedy group Yumbo Dump is memorable only because their act is just ridiculous and a waste of time. Heidi, Mel B, and Simon all press their red buzzers in the middle of the performance. They turn things around with their “dolphin love story” at the end, Simon and Mel B even take back his red buzzer. I still don’t get this act. Sorry, not sorry.

