The MTV VMAs always bring out some very interesting looks on the red carpet. Stars like Amber Rose and Nico Tortorella kept the red carpet memorable with their wild fashion looks. See all the wackiest looks here!

Celebrities love to keep us on our toes each and every year at the 2018 MTV VMAs. The awards show is always unlike any other. The VMAs are a place to take risks on and off the stage. The stars kick things off with their fashion on the red carpet. The celebs love to get creative and wacky with their fashion, that’s for sure!

Chanel West Coast, 29, showed up in a sheer black mini dress that featured all sorts of embroidered designs, including a tiger and a hummingbird. Younger star Nico Tortorella, 30, arrived in a very dramatic look that featured a mesh tank top, a long coat with words along the back, a beret, and jewelry. Singer Olivia O’Brien, 18, rocked a pajama-inspired look to the VMAs. She wore long-sleeve pink silk top and matching pants. Noah Cyrus’s boyfriend, Lil Xan, 21, hit the red carpet with his girl in a head-to-toe camo look. When it comes to the VMAs, you can wear pretty much anything!

There have been so many wacky looks over the years at the VMAs. The most memorable is likely Lady Gaga’s meat dress in 2010. She wore a dress and headpiece that was made entirely of raw meat. Miley Cyrus went nearly naked on the 2015 red carpet in silver harness and bejeweled skirt with nothing underneath. She looked like a sexy intergalactic princess!

Take a look at all the photos of the VMAs 2018 wackiest dressed stars on the red carpet in our gallery now. The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live at 9 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City on MTV.