Wilmer Valderrama Won’t Visit Demi Lovato In Rehab: Why He Made Difficult Decision To Stay Away

Wilmer Valderrama was lovingly by ex Demi Lovato’s side when she was in the hospital after her overdose but he doesn’t plan on doing the same while she’s in rehab.

Demi Lovato, 26, is doing her best to get better in rehab after her near-fatal overdose and although her ex Wilmer Valderrama, 38, was by her side during her hospital stay, he’s steering clear until she’s done with treatment. “Wilmer isn’t going to be visiting Demi in rehab,” a source close to Wilmer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s also made the decision not to contact her directly while she’s undergoing treatment, as difficult as that has been for him. He knows how important it is for Demi to get better, if she doesn’t get sober the chances are she will die. She has to focus fully on her treatment right now, so he’s not going to do anything that might jeopardize her recovery.”

Wilmer may have made the tough decision to stay away from Demi but it doesn’t mean he’s not making sure to get updates on her recovery. “Wilmer is talking regularly to Demi’s mom,” the source continued. “He checks in with her every week at least to make sure that she’s doing OK, and when Demi leaves treatment he will totally be there for her, as her friend. Wilmer still has a lot of love for Demi, and he always will, but their relationship was very co-dependent and he knows that for her to get truly better she needs to do so on her own, he can’t fix her, she’s the only person that can do that.”

Like Demi, Wilmer seems to be focusing on taking care of himself too. The actor took to his Instagram story on Aug. 14 to share some videos of himself working out and dancing at the gym. He’s known for taking care of his body through fitness so it’s no surprise he continues to do so even while he supports Demi. Hopefully we’ll see the former lovebirds spending time together again soon when Demi is healthy and strong.