Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj & More: Who Is Performing At The 2018 VMAs?

It’s VMA day, people! Ahead of the big show, we’re catching you up with everything you need to know — here’s a full list of who will be hitting the stage to perform this year!

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are going down at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Aug. 20, and the night is going to be jam-packed with performances from some of the biggest names in music. The most anticipated performance of the night is without a doubt Jennifer Lopez’s. J.Lo is this year’s recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which recognizes artists who’ve made great achievements in music and film. The winner generally performs an incredible medley of hits, and Jen certainly has PLENTY of those to include. She’s totally going to KILL it!

Then, of course, there are two ladies who are owning summer 2018: Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande. Both gals are fresh off the release of new albums, and have a ton of new material to choose from for their performances. Don’t forget that they have TWO new collaborations, as well, so maybe we’ll even get a duet at some point during the show?! Travis Scott also recently put out an album and will be taking the stage, and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, is confirmed to attend and show her support. Needless to say, she’ll be beaming with pride as he takes the stage.

The rest of the performers for the big night are Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder, Post Malone, Panic! At The Disco, Maluma, and Aerosmith. Plus, the Backstreet Boys, Bazzi and Bryce Vine will all be singing during the pre-show, which airs live from 8:00-9:00 p.m., right before the main event.

Meanwhile, Cardi B will be making her first official post-baby appearance at the VMAs, and she’ll be part of the show’s opening. She did clarify on Instagram that she’s NOT performing, but with here, there’s always bound to be some sort of epic surprise. We can’t wait!