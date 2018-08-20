Nysha Norris: 5 Things To Know About The Stunning ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 5 Contestant

Nysha Norris is one of the many Bachelor Nation stars looking for love in Puerto Vallarta on ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’ As season 5 continues, here’s what you should know about Nysha!

Bachelor In Paradise season 5 is heating up, and there is so much hope for love in Mexico. There are so many familiar faces, but you might be wondering who is Nysha Norris after the past few episodes. Before new episodes air, check out 5 key facts about Nysha below!

1. Nysha is from Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor. Nysha made her first appearance in season 22. She was unfortunately sent home on night one at the very first rose ceremony. Less than a year later, she’s returned to Bachelor Nation for Bachelor In Paradise!

2. She’s hoping to find romance on Bachelor In Paradise! “Paradise is about romance, and that’s what I’m hoping to find here,” Nysha said when she arrived in Mexico. “So I could come out of here engaged!” Nysha admitted that she was “excited” about all the possibilities in Paradise.

3. She’s made a connection with Eric Bigger! In the first few episodes of season 5, Nysha and Eric have hit it off. They’ve been seen snuggling around campus. Could be the beginning of their love story?!

4. She’s a pop culture buff! She loves The Sandlot, The Sound of Music, and any of the classic ’80s horror movies, like Nightmare on Elm Street, according to her ABC bio. The South Carolina resident also loves Scandal because “the most powerful person in this country is a woman on that show. Need I say more?”

5. She started her own YouTube channel with other girls from Arie’s season! Nysha and six other women — Jessica Carroll, Bri Amaranthus, Brittane Johnson, Lauren Jarreau, Ali Harrington, and Olivia Goethals — who were eliminated by Arie united to form a group called The Rosé Girls. They have their own website, YouTube channel, and Instagram page where they discuss topics of resilience, love, empowerment, sex, and more. Girl power for the win!