Jubilee Sharpe: 5 Things To Know About The Gorgeous Gal Who’s Now On ‘BiP’

Jubilee Sharpe has made her way to Mexico! Before an all-new episode of ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ here’s what you need to know to get up to speed on all things Jubilee!

Another Bachelor Nation star has arrived in Puerto Vallarta to try and find love, and her name is Jubilee Sharpe! The stunning and fierce Bachelor alum has been a fan fave for years, so it’s good to have her back! If you don’t know about the 27-year-old, we have 5 key things you need to know about her!

1. Jubilee is from Ben Higgins’s season of The Bachelor! Jubilee first entered Bachelor Nation in season 20 of The Bachelor. She formed a meaningful connection with Ben Higgins, 29, but it just wasn’t meant to be. She was eliminated in week 5 after a group date in Mexico City.

2. She was in the military! When she arrived on Bachelor In Paradise, Jubilee noted: “I just got out of the military and you know what they say, there’s no love without war.” She served four and a half years on active duty and programmed computers and radios.

3. Jubilee and John Graham had a heart-to-heart about being a minorities in Bachelor Nation. “I had a really rough time. I think it was just because I was, like, very different from all the other girls,” Jubilee told John, 28, from Becca Kufrin’s season, about her experience as a black woman within the franchise. John understood where Jubilee was coming from. “I had that same thing, too,” John said. “I’m half Chinese half white, and I came in kind of intimidated, because looking at the guys I’m like, ‘I’m not this archetype of the homecoming king, something doesn’t compute.'”

4. She was adopted at 6 years old. Jubilee was born in Haiti and was an orphan in the years leading up to her adoption. “My three brothers and my parents died, but I don’t know the details,” she told PEOPLE. “I was 6, but I don’t remember my parents. My 4-year-old little sister and I went to live with my grandmother but she had leprosy and was dying and too sick to take care of us. So she put me and my little sister in an orphanage.” Her sister had “incurable disease” so she was not adopted, and Jubilee believes she’s likely dead.

5. She’s been on Bachelor In Paradise season 3! Jubilee made a brief appearance on the show. She was eliminated on night one after a date with Jared Haibon, 29, who is now engaged to Ashley Iaconetti, 30. Maybe the third time will be the charm for Jubilee!