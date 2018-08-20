Jimmy Bennett: 5 Things About Actor Accusing Asia Argento Of Sexual Abuse & Paying Hush Money

One of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, Asia Argento, is now being accused of sexual misconduct herself. Actor Jimmy Bennett claims Asia paid him $380,000 to keep quiet about the alleged abuse. Here’s everything to know.

Asia Argento, 42, was one of the first women to publicly come forward with claims of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, but shortly after that, she became embroiled in a sexual misconduct case of her own…and it’s finally been made public. Jimmy Bennett, 22, who once played Asia’s son in a film, alleges that she acted inappropriately with him when they met up in May 2013. At the time of the alleged abuse, Jimmy was just 17 years old, while Asia was 37. The age of consent in California is 18. Documents, obtained by the New York Times, allegedly show that Asia agreed to pay Jimmy $380,000 to keep quiet about the alleged abuse. Here’s everything to know:

1) Jimmy claims the alleged abuse has affected his career. Jimmy’s lawyer first sent Asia papers regarding his intent to sue in Nov. 2017. The documents claimed that Asia’s alleged “sexual battery” had taken an emotional toll on the young actor. Jimmy claimed that he made nearly $3 million in the five years before his alleged inappropriate encounter with Asia in 2013, but that number significantly dropped to $60,000 a year afterward. Jimmy said trauma from the alleged abuse is to blame, according to the New York Times.

2) Jimmy and Asia first worked together in 2004. Jimmy was just seven years old when he starred in The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things. Asia played his mother in the film, but also directed it and helped write it. The two stayed close after filming, and Jimmy’s intent to sue documents stated, “Jimmy’s impression of this situation was that a mother-son relationship had blossomed from their experience on set together.”

3) What is Jimmy’s account of the alleged abuse? Asia did not hide the fact that she met up with Jimmy in May 2013. On the same day of the alleged sexual misconduct, she even posted a photo with him on Instagram with the caption, “my son my love until I will live.” Jimmy alleges that Asia gave him alcohol and showed him letters that she had written for him. She allegedly “kissed him, pushed him back on the bed, removed his pants, and performed oral sex,” before allegedly having intercourse with him, according to the docs. The documents also reportedly contain photos of Jimmy and Asia topless in bed.

4) How were things settled? In the intent to sue letter, Jimmy asked Asia for $3.5 million in damages. By April, lawyers came to an agreement that allegedly outlined a payment plan, where Asia would allegedly pay Jimmy $380,000 over the course of a year and a half. His social media accounts were recently deleted.

5) What other films has Jimmy starred in? Jimmy has appeared in a number of films throughout his career, including Daddy Day Care, The Polar Express and Star Trek. His most recent film was 2017’s Heartthrob. He is also an aspiring musician.