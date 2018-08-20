Jessie Reyez: 5 Things To Know About Canadian Singer-Songwriter Performing At VMAs

She’s the Canadian queen who’s about to blow up! We’re sharing the top 5 things you need to know about 2018 VMAs performer Jessie Reyez.

Jessie Reyez, 27, is set to take take the stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City! The rising star is not only performing at the big night, she’s nominated for several awards too! The singer nabbed two nominations this year, including ‘Push Artist Of The Year’ and ‘Video With A Message.’ So – who is the singer getting all the love from MTV’s biggest award show? Here’s what you need to know!

1. You’ve probably already heard a song written by Jessie.

Jessie is already a certified hit maker! You know Dua Lipa’s smash hit “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris? Yep, Jessie wrote that. Oh, and those aren’t the only stars Jessie has worked with. She’s also worked with artists and producers such as Skrillex, Murda Beatz, Chance the Rapper, Diplo and more!

2. She’s a proud face of the feminism movement.

Jessie is making anthems for change. Her “Gatekeeper” music video directly addresses the sexism she has faced in the music industry, and when other young musicians started coming forward with similar allegations about the man she referenced, Jessie was brave enough to out him.

3. She can move just as well as she sings.

Before turning her focus to music, Jessie was a dancer. She studied hip-hop dance throughout both junior high and high school!

4. She shares roots with Drake.

Jessie hails from Toronto! The Canada native is proud to be from ‘The Six’ just like fellow superstars such as Drake and Tory Lanez.

5. She’s bilingual.

While Jessie mainly pens her tracks in English, her newest track, “Sola,” was written in Spanish as well! Spanish was actually the singer’s first language. She might be from Canada, but Jessie holds proud Colombian roots!