Travis Scott embraced having the number one album when he performed three hit songs from his new album ‘Astroworld’ at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and even cleverly threw shade at Nicki Minaj in the most cryptic way!

Travis Scott, 26, has been at the top of the charts since the release of his new album Astroworld on Aug. 3 and he proved it with an incredible performance of some of the album’s hit tracks, including “Stop Trying to Be God” with James Blake, “Stargazing” and “Sicko Mode” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20. The rapper wore a yellow hoodie under a galactic patterned jumpsuit as he energetically moved his way around the stage and even threw some major shade when he shouted out, “Astroworld Number One!” in the midst of his feud with Nicki Minaj over who has the top album. Dancers all dressed in black hoodies and pants danced around him as he belted out passionate lyrics and proved why ultimately his album (and not Nicki’s) is currently the country’s number one choice.

Travis’ talent and charisma has definitely helped him in gaining success over the years and with a great performance like his VMAs performance, it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. The rapper has not only had a busy year with his career, but also with his personal life. He welcomed daughter, Stormi Webster with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, back in Feb. and ever since, the sweet family has been on many fun outings together, including some luxurious summer vacations.

In addition to Travis showing he’s in the prime of his life with his performance, this year’s VMAs saw performances from many other talented musicians. Shawn Mendes, Post Malone and Cardi B also gave it their all on stage. Jennifer Lopez receiving the Vanguard Award was also an exciting highlight. As always, the VMAs is one of the most entertaining awards shows of the year and this year definitely didn’t disappoint!

Travis definitely proved his place at MTV’s biggest event and with such a great performance, he’s sure to be back in the future. He represents the fresh-faced talent of the younger generation and it’s great to see him out there making an impression!