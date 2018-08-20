T.I. & Tiny: Is She Happy He Got Called A Hypocrite For Congratulating 2 Chainz On His Wedding?

Though T.I. has made anti-marriage comments, he still congratulated pal 2Chainz on his wedding. We’ve got details if Tiny is glad that he got dragged as a hypocrite.

T.I. made a very bold statement that men don’t need to marry in an explosive June 15 Instagram post. Yet he still congratulated pal 2Chainz in such a glowing way for marrying his longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward on Aug. 18. He got called out as a hypocrite as a result and wife Tiny is thrilled about it. “Tiny is happy T.I. got called out for being a hypocrite because it gave him a chance to explain those comments he made that sounded so anti-marriage,” a source close to the Xscape singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tiny was so angry when she first read what T.I. had posted about marriage. She was confused too, he’s always said he believed in marriage so she was like, ‘what the hell?’ But then they sat and had a real heart to heart and he was able to explain what he meant and she got it and she was able to drop her anger and judgements. And now that Tip was able to explain himself more to his fans, Tiny is hoping they understand him better too and what he was trying to say,” our insider adds.

Tip wrote “Congrats to my Patna @2chainz & His Beautiful wife on their union. This beautiful family is just as Royal as any Royal Wedding you stop your life to pay attention to. Salute King on finding your Queen & solidifying your Kingdom. 🍾👑🙏🏽✊🏽” next to a photo of the family on his IG account on Aug. 19. Some fans shamed him for seeming to not show Tiny the same respect with his anti-marriage post. “THIS USED TO BE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY…YOU NEED TO FIGHT FOR YOUR QUEEN,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another added “Ti needs to take notes from 2chainz….On how a relationship works.”

In June Tip posted a quote that read “Why men don’t marry: Because there’s nothing in it for them. What exactly does marriage offer men today? Men know there’s a good chance they’ll lose their friends, their respect, their space, their sex life, their money and — if all goes wrong — their family.”

He then added his own comment, “Note to women: Happiness needs no validation…The Ego does. Most women out there nowadays just wanna be married to impress they friends, family (side pieces) and fit into society’s standards,” T.I. wrote. “THATS NOT LOVE!!! That’s how you end up stuck with someone YOU THOUGHT YOU WANTED!!!! No matter what… Whatever you do… Do what you do to make YOU HAPPY!!!” Tip added. That pissed Tiny off big time, as she clapped back with a video of Snoop Dogg saying, “Crown the King who knows his Queen is the most important piece on the chessboard.”