Tiffany Haddish Takes Shots At 5th Harmony, While Butchering Camila Cabello’s Name At VMAs

Shade! Tiffany Haddish stumbled over Camila Cabello’s name while joking around at the VMAs, but once she got it together, she dragged the life out of Fifth Harmony.

“Camila Cabello is nominated for five VMAs tonight,” Tiffany Haddish said at the start of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. “So, for those of you watching at home – Hi, Fifth Harmony!” Oooh, the shade is real on that one, considering Camila’s exit from the band was the messiest of messy breakups. To be honest, Camila leaving 5H was as messy as Tiffany’s attempts to say Camila’s name. There really is no way to transcribe the mush that came out her mouth. Tiffany explained that she only speaks English “and it’s mostly ebonics.” Oh, but she’s fluent in shade!

Though, Harmonizers shouldn’t be too upset, as Nicki Minaj came to their defense after winning the Moon Person for Best Hip Hop video. “Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b*tch!” The queen has spoken, and Tiffany took notice!

So, how is this moment going to go down in the VMA history books? The show certainly has its fair share of wild moments. Remember how Drake came out at the end of the 2016 VMAs, aka “the night Rihanna performed a million times,” and tried to kiss her? Or what about 2009’s “Imma let you finish,” courtesy of Kanye West (launching a feud with Taylor Swift that would leave neither looking that great.) The VMAs is also where Britney Spears kissed Madonna (the OG when it comes to “MTV controversy”) and where Miley Cyrus buried her Hannah Montana image for good by twerking in flesh-colored underwear up against a Beetlejuice-looking Robin Thicke.

Tiffany who Haddish mandando shade para os anjos intocáveis do Fifth Harmony! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/eUs5pQfO2M — Junior Beckmann 🔥 (@JuniorBeckmann) August 21, 2018

tiffany haddish: camila cabello is nominated for five vma's tonight. to all the people watching at home, heyyy fifth harmony me: pic.twitter.com/SQqEETy4JY — ℓуѕѕα 🇵🇭 (@lyssa_delacosta) August 21, 2018

Speaking of MTV drama, one can sum it up in three words: “Miley, what’s good?” That was the phrase said by Nicki Minaj at the 2015 VMAs, following a controversy that first began when a very upset Nicki blasted the VMAs for nominating Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” and not Nicki’s “Anaconda” for Video Of The Year. Nicki said that “if your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for video of the year.” Taylor thought Nicki was coming for her, clapped back, but then apologized for “misspeaking.” Miley, on the other hand, said that Nicki “made it about [her]” and that Nick was “not very police.” Nicki, after winning Best Hip-Hop Video, pointed at Miley, and said, “Back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press; Miley, what’s good?”