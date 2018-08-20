‘The Hills’ Revival: Original Cast Members Returning — Is Lauren Conrad Joining?

Start playing Natasha Bedingfield’s ‘Unwritten’ on repeat because ‘The Hills’ revival is officially happening! Get the latest details on ‘The Hills: New Beginnings!’

MTV announced the return of the iconic series The Hills during the 2018 VMAs, and we are SHOOK. The new docuseries, The Hills: New Beginnings, is slated to premiere in 2019. The revival will “reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. With new faces in the picture and returning favorites, The Hills is back for a new beginning,” MTV said in a statement. The cast has not been announced.

Could Lauren Conrad return? Anything is possible at this point. She was not at the VMAs with other cast members, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby, and Frankie Delgado. Along with Lauren, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth, and Whitney Port were also not present.

A reunion was teased in the days leading up to the VMAs. The cast was going to be reuniting on the red carpet for a “big announcement,” according to PEOPLE. Kristin, who joined The Hills in season 5, has been down for revival of the hit reality series for a while now. “I was about to sign a deal to do a Hills reunion with E!, and then Heidi and Spencer signed a deal with MTV,” Kristin told the outlet in June 2018. “And they’re such a vital part of The Hills that we couldn’t do it without them. So, it’s been kind of put on hold, but I would love to do it.”

On the other hand, Lo isn’t as enthusiastic as Kristin about a reunion. When someone reached out to Lo about getting the cast together again on TV, Lo said on her Lady Lovin’ podcast: “I was like, ‘F**k, no! I don’t want any association with those people.'”

In 2016, Lauren looked back on her time on The Hills in the MTV special The Hills: That Was Then, This is Now, in honor of the show’s 10th anniversary. At least a cameo is not completely out of the question!