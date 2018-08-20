‘Teen Beach Movie’ Star Garrett Clayton, 27, Comes Out As Gay With Inspiring Instagram Message

‘Teen Beach Movie’ star Garrett Clayton shared an openhearted and touching post on Instagram on Aug. 20 and in it, he revealed that he’s in a relationship with another man.

Teen Beach Movie star Garrett Clayton, 27, wrote and shared a brave message on Instagram that helped him reveal that he’s gay on Aug. 20. The actor used the post to express his feelings about playing a suicidal character in the upcoming film Reach, and took the opportunity to tell his fans he took on the role because he can relate to it. “With the release of my new movie REACH coming up, I thought it was important to explain why I took on this project in the first place,” his caption began. “REACH deals with some very serious and timely topics that have affected me personally, and have likely influenced many of your lives as well. (I also prefer to share things that are particularly important for me here on my IG) instead of in some random magazine or online article – because you are the ones that have been rooting for me and following me on my professional and personal journey in life.”

Garrett went on to come out as gay by letting the public know he is in a relationship with a man named Blake Knight. “When I read the script for REACH, I immediately knew it was a film I had to be a part of,” he continued in the post. “I have personally dealt with suicide within my own family, intense bullying in high school, and – on top of it all – myself and the man I’ve been in a relationship with for a long time (@hrhblakeknight) have both experienced shootings within our hometown school systems, and have witnessed the heartache that takes place in affected communities after such tragic events. These topics – not always easy to discuss- are all close to my heart, and, knowing how serious they are, I wanted to share this with you all. This film has come from the perspectives of people who care deeply about these issues, and if watching it helps even one person… then it was all worth it. ♥️”

Garrett’s post may be inspiring but it isn’t the first time he’s made headlines for playing a serious role. Back in 2016, he took on the role of a gay porn star for the movie King Cobra despite the fact that he hadn’t come out yet. His actions prove he’s not afraid to take on not only acting challenges, but personal challenges as well.

We can’t wait to see Garrett’s starring role in Reach. It’s already receiving rave reviews from an initial release back in June. The inspirational film is set to be released nationwide on Oct. 19, 2018.