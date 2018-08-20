Tonight’s the night! All your faves are getting ready to go to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, and they’re sharing up-close looks at their pre-show beauty and fashion routines. See the pics here!

We’re about to see Ariana Grande, 24, pull out all the stops at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with a performance from her new album Sweetener, but before that, she obviously has to get glammed up! Ari took her fans backstage at Radio City Music Hall for a look at rehearsal. While we don’t know what she’s wearing to the actual awards show, her rehearsal look is hot AF. Most people would probably wear track pants and a tank to rehearse, but not Ariana. She’s wearing thigh-hight boots attached to camo shorts by garters. Notice that her beautiful hair isn’t up in her signature pony in both pics that she shared. Does that mean she’s letting it flow free at the VMAs? We can’t wait!

Of course Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is going to the VMAs! She’s one of the biggest stars on MTV, after all. Farrah shared a rare, candid selfie that showed her makeup and hair getting done before the big night. It’s not frequently that we see Farrah without her makeup and her hair perfectly styled, but she looks gorgeous! You know she’s going to rock something wild tonight at the show.

