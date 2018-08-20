Shay Mitchell Slays In Plunging Orange Mini Dress At 2018 VMAs

Shay Mitchell is a pretty little pink carpet queen! The ‘YOU’ star sizzled on the 2018 VMAs red carpet in a stunning look that was perfect from head to toe.

Shay Mitchell, 31, knows how to rock a red (and pink) carpet look like nobody’s business. She showed up to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards pink carpet in a dress that’s the epitome of fun and flirty. She donned a orange embroidered mini dress by Nicolas Jebran, with long sleeves and a plunging draped neckline. If you look up the definition of fire, you’ll find this Shay look! Is anyone getting Kardashian vibes from Shay’s VMAs look? Specifically Kim Kardashian, 37, vibes!

The actress’s dark and luscious hair was slicked back behind her ears. Her makeup was absolutely stunning. From her smokey eye to a nude lip, Shay’s beauty was pure perfection! Summer may be winding down, but Shay is keeping it very much alive.

Pretty Little Liars may have ended, but Shay is not done with TV. Shay is returning to TV in just a few short weeks in the highly-anticipated new show YOU, based on the best-selling thriller by Caroline Kepnes. The actress stars as Peach, the best friend of Beck (Elizabeth Lail) who falls for bookstore manager named Joe (Penn Badgley) who is willing to go to great (and deadly) lengths to be with her. The series also stars John Stamos and will premiere on Lifetime on Sept. 9. (P.S. It’s going to be your newest TV obsession for sure.)

In addition to acting, Shay also has a super successful YouTube channel with over 3 million subscribers. To lookbooks to showing off her favorite products to amazing makeup tutorials, Shay is always creating fun content for fans! She’s a jack of all trades, and we love her for it. Keep it up, girl!