Shawn Mendes Gets Soaked At VMAs Singing ‘In My Blood’ & We’re Not Worthy Of His Muscles

Shawn Mendes sizzled at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20, when he took the stage to perform the biggest hit from his self-titled third studio album — ‘In My Blood’. Watch, here!

Shawn Mendes lit up the stage inside NYC’s Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, when he performed “In My Blood” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. It was such an amazing performance! So much so, in fact, that Camila Cabello was on her feet and dancing the entire time Shawn was on stage. Heck, even Ariana Grande and fiance Pete Davidson were seen cuddling and jamming out to the tune while sitting in the audience. But who are we kidding — Shawn wore a sleeveless white shirt during his performance, and sweat was dripping from his forehead, so we’d be on our feet too if we were in that room. Oh and did we mention rain poured down on him at the end, leaving him soaked and his shirt completely see-through? Woof. Watch the full performance below.

Shawn was announced as a VMA performer on Aug. 2, alongside Ariana Grande and Logic. Since his third album dropped on May 25, he’s been promoting his album and performing at various shows, just as he did for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. And it seems to have paid off — he earned three VMA noms: Best Pop Video, Best Direction and Best Cinematography. If he wins tonight, it’ll be his first Moonman win ever. His first nomination came last year, when he was up for Best Pop Video (“Treat You Better”) and Song of the Summer (“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”).

🎥 | Shawn Mendes performing “In My Blood” at the 2018 MTV #VMAs tonight at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (1) • Aug. 20, 2018 pic.twitter.com/7CQR5ddbDO — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) August 21, 2018

🎥 | Shawn Mendes performing “In My Blood” at the 2018 MTV #VMAs tonight at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (2) • Aug. 20, 2018 pic.twitter.com/Rc3dAXl0l0 — Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) August 21, 2018

Other performers of the night included Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and more! And while they were hot and all, Shawn will go down as our favorite of the night! You can’t beat a see-through shirt and muscles.