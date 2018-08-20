Selena Gomez Releasing Clothing Collection With Coach — Pics Of The Sexy Pieces

Leather and lace — that is what you can expect from the Coach x Selena Gomez ready to wear collection launching later this month! See the first pics of the designs below!

Along with Coach Creative Director, Stuart Vevers, singer, actress and activist Selena Gomez is releasing a capsule collection with Coach that includes clothing, handbags, and other leather goods and accessories (like a super-freakin-adorable bunny phone case!). The pieces have been emblazoned with Selena’s motto, an inspiring and empowering message: “Not perfect, Always me” — in her handwriting. The collection is on pre-sale NOW, August 20, at NeimanMarcus.com and will officially launch on Friday, August 31.

“I’m so proud of the collection,” Selena said in a statement on August 20. “What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning.” The collection ranges from $50 to just over $1,000. This is so exciting! Click through the gallery to see all of the pieces Selena created for Coach!

There are cozy sweaters and hoodies with rabbits, a leather jacket, chic lavender pants, a sexy satin and lace nightgown, and a lace tank. There is a structured purse, a smaller cross-body bag, and casual accessories like key chains. This collection has something for everyone! It’s totally feel-good and obviously has Selena’s stamp of approval! We love it all!