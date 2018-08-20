Rita Ora Vs Winnie Harlow: Who’s Nearly Naked Gown Look At The VMAs Was The Best? — See Pics

Rita Ora & Winnie Harlow showed up to the 2018 MTV VMAs in some of the most daring outfits of the night! Check out their steamy looks!

These ladies SLAY all day. Rita Ora and Winnie Harlow were officially the talk of the town during the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. While Rita decided to go braless in a sheer black outfit while wearing black underwear underneath, Rita similarly wore an equally see-through white gown. Seriously, these two left very little to the imagination. Check out both of their incredibly revealing looks below and decide which outfit is your absolute favorite!

Of course, the real competition tonight that everyone is looking to won’t be found on the red carpet or even in the awards. Recently, Nicki Minaj threw some serious shade at Travis Scott over Astroworld being number one on the charts in a diss heard ’round the world. After Kylie Jenner promoted Travis’ tour, by saying she’d be joining him, Nicki took to Twitter to vent, “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.” Thankfully, Kylie and Travis were moved next to Cardi B.

Speaking of Cardi B, Nicki also will have to share the same space with her frenemy. The two are slated to be sitting right across the aisle from each other. Time will tell if these two have an awkward run-in or remain civil throughout the night.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest, sexiest red carpet arrivals. In the meantime, check out all of your favorite stars strutting their stuff at the 2018 VMAs in our gallery above!