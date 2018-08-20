Rita Ora’s Nipples Visible Through Sheer, Full-Length Dress At 2018 MTV VMAs

Rita Ora left nothing to Radio City Music Hall’s imagination in this uncensored gown at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Aug. 20! See the pics, here.

Rita Ora, 27, already took home one award: most NSFW dress! With nipples on full display, the “Girls” singer showed up to the MTV 2018 Video Music Awards show on Aug. 20 in a gown very heavy on the sheer mesh. Besides her nips, Rita’s cheeky underwear — and, well, basically all her skin — was visible through the swirls on her dress. And we thought nothing could have stepped up the pop singer’s ensemble from last night.

Rita went for risky instead of risqué to start off the 2018 VMAs festivities on Aug. 19. She performed “For You” — the track featured in Fifty Shades Freed — alongside Liam Payne, 24, at the VMA Kickoff Concert in NYC’s Terminal 5 in a neon lime green leopard dress by Tom Ford AW18. It’s safe to assume which performer stood out the most. She topped off the outfit with coordinating leopard green heels! Liam, as if to give Rita an even bigger limelight, wore head-to-toe black in matching dress shirt and pants with Nikes. Was that a wink at Mr. Grey’s wardrobe?

Rita is up for a special nomination tonight. Rita wrote DJ Avicii’s last song, “Lonely Together,” before he passed away from suicide on April 20, and the song’s music video is now competing for “Best Dance” and “Best Visual Effects.” She is featured on the track, and will reportedly perform the song tonight, The Sun reported on Aug. 10. “Rita was hit hard by Avicii’s death and she knew she wanted to do something special to properly celebrate him and his legacy,” a music insider told the outlet. “She has spoken about him on stage while performing the song but she was thrilled when the VMAs said they would like her to do something at the ceremony.

We’re excited to see what outfit Rita has planned for her tribute performance. We’d love to see more sheer, and even more neon!