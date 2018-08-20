Panic At The Disco’s Brendon Urie Soars Over VMAs Crowd During Uplifting ‘High Hopes’ Performance

That should get fans’ hopes up. In fact, it sent Brendon Urie soaring, as the Panic! At The Disco frontman flew over the screaming crowd at the MTV Video Music Awards while performing their hit, ‘High Hopes.’

Panic! At The Disco provided quite the spiritual boost at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. For Brendon Urie, 31, it must have felt like a homecoming, having starred in the Broadway musical, Kink Boots, in 2017. Brandon certainly brought some of Broadway’s extravagance to his band’s performance of “High Hopes” during the Aug. 20 performance. While starting out in the crowd of Radio City Music Hall in NYC, Brendon seemed like he had two feet on the ground — but then, he started to levitate! If this was magic, the crowd was certainly enchanted, as the rest of the band brought the VMAs to their feet. Everyone was spiritually soaring by the end of it.

“I dreamed of all this,” Brandon Urie told NME when discussing the personal nature of the new album, Pray For The Wicked, “being a rock star in a band. I used to make cardboard cut-outs of guitars and paint them and do the strings and tie yarn around them and then just sit in front of the mirror and act like I was singing Blink 182 songs or David Bowie or Queen songs. So a lot of the record is talking about that. There’s a song ‘High Hopes’ which is about that, ‘A Letter To My Mom’: Hey look ma, I made it. That’s a fun one.”

Panic! At The Disco’s “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” is nominated for the BEST ROCK award at the 2018 MTV VMAs. The band is going up against Fall Out Boy’s “Champion,” Foo Fighters’ “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” Thirty Second To Mars’ “Walk On Water,” Imagine Dragons’ “Whatever It Takes” and Linkin Park’s “One More Light.” The competition is fierce and the passing of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington in 2017 may sway the judges to give the band the Moon Personout of tribute. Still, P!ATD might pull off the upset here, as they’ve done before.

PANIC! AT THE FUCKING DISCO (AKA @brendonurie ) IS KILLING IT HOLY SHIT #VMA — Ashley 🍓 || TOO MUCH (@ZaynMalik1D112) August 21, 2018

I haven’t listened to Panic At The Disco since high school I high key loved them! Feeling this song now too #VMA — Lynda Starr (@LyndaStarrMusic) August 21, 2018

At the 2006 MTV VMAs, the band’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” was up for Best Rock Video, Best New Artist, Best Group Video and Video of the Year. Though they lost the first three, they somehow beat Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Shakira and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Almost foreshadowing what Kanye West would do three years later, a filmmaker named Sixx interrupted them, taking the mic to complain about how MTV Never gave him a show, per Billboard. It was “I’mma let you finish” before “I’mma let you finish” was a thing. After P!ATD got the mic back, they gave a sweet acceptance speech which shouted out their friends in Fall Out Boy. Over a decade later, here they are again, competing against FOB for Best Rock Video. The more things change, the more they stay the same.