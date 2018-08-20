Lovers Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan dropped their first single together called ‘Love Or Die’ on Aug. 20, and it’s as intense as its name — listen here.

Noah Cyrus, 18, and Lil Xan, 21, take the term “ride or die” to a new level. After releasing their song “Love Or Die” on Aug. 20, Noah and Lil Xan proved their romance is more than a summer fling as Noah repeatedly calls themselves “heartbreak warriors” throughout the song. The relationship label is also a wink at the “Betrayed” rapper’s EP Heartbreak Warriors, which he released on July 8. “Love Or Die” alternates from ballad to rap as the singer and rapper drop some heavy confessions. “When we die, you and I / Two heartbreak soldiers,” Noah sings, then adds, “When you lay by my side / I see the whole world through your eyes / Ride or die, you and I.”

Lil Xan — whose real name is Diego Leonos — doesn’t hold back on the lyrical PDA either. Together, Noah and Lil Xan sing/rap, “If I’m religious, you’re the one that I believe in,” and Lil Xan raps alone in the next verse, “You’ve been here with me to help me fight all my demons.” Who knew that Lil Xan sliding into Noah’s DMs would lead to this! He posted his first picture with the “Again” singer on July 28, and now, they’re releasing collabs. You read that right — this probably won’t be their only duet. “I think we’re putting one [collab] on [my album] and one on hers,” he told Billboard on Aug. 18. Lil Xan added that he thinks him and Noah can “make a better track for [my album].” The exact release dates of those upcoming albums are TBA. Noah Cryus has yet to release her debut album NC-17, and as we mentioned earlier, Lil Xan just released his album Heartbreak Warriors last month.

These duets also serve as a bridge from rap to pop for Lil Xan. “I love rap and I still wanna rap,” he also told the music news outlet. “But I wanna be more of a pop public figure, iconic kinda dude.” But for now, watch the current pop public figure (Noah) tease some of the lyrics from “Love Or Die” in this Instagram video, which she posted on Aug. 19.

We’re so happy to see the new couple’s relationship progress from adorable Instagram Stories to this. Good call on opening that DM, Noah!