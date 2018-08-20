Ariana Grande Rushes To Help Nicki Minaj After She Gets Tangled In Dress Train At VMAs

BFF goals! Ariana Grande ran to the MTV VMAs stage to help Nicki Minaj after the rapper’s train on her dress became tangled! — See the adorable moment!

Now, this is what friends are for! — Ariana Grande, 25, helped her BFF Nicki Minaj, 35, escape a wardrobe malfunction that could have gone terribly wrong at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20 in New York City. When Nicki made her way to the stage inside Radio City to accept the Moon Person for “Best Hip Hop,” the sheer train on her dress became tangled! Ari noticed and quickly ran to the stage to help the rapper.

Ari saved the day when she locked arms with Nicki and held her train to keep her from falling. And, the adorable moment was all caught on video (below). Talk about a close call, right? Nicki immediately had Ari’s back when she thanked her “baby” on stage. Nicki got emotional when she gushed over Ari, telling the newly engaged singer how proud she is of her following the release of her new album, Sweetener. “I love you,” Ari mouthed to Nicki from the crowd.

Also during her speech, Nicki called out Tiffany Haddish, who moments before Nicki took the stage, shaded Fifth Harmony. When the comedian went to present one of the first awards of the night, she applauded Camila Cabello for her five VMA nominations. While she praised the now solo singer — who departed from 5H in December 2016 — Haddish joked that Fifth Harmony was watching the show … from home. “For all the fans watching at home.. Heyyyyyyy Fifth Harmony” she said.

We love sisters who support each other pic.twitter.com/TdXk2kh9NF — j 🥢 (@jayymaraj) August 21, 2018

When Nicki hit the stage, she thanked Haddish for presenting her with the Moon Person, but then told her not to diss Fifth Harmony. Why? — Because Normani Kordei (a former member of 5H) “is that b–ch!” — “Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch!” Nicki said in full.