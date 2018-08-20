Nicki Minaj Reigns Over The MTV VMAs While Performing A Medley Of Her ‘Queen’ Hits

All hail Nicki Minaj, the queen of NYC! Nicki Minaj returned to the MTV VMAs, but instead of hitting the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she performed a medley of tracks from her new album while at the World Trade Center mall!

All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women are merely players. So, why should Nicki Minaj, 35, limit herself to Radio Music City Hall when she could use the entire Big Apple as her backdrop? In an appropriately “extra” move fitting the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Nicki decided to perform from a “secret” location inside New York City, which turned out to be the World Trade Center mall. Nicki, dressed in a gold number that emphasized just how much of a Queen she was, performed tracks like “Majesty,” “Barbie Dreams,” and “Ganja Burn.”

The performance wasn’t 100% live, though. Not too be shady, Nicki’s appearance at the VMAs was recorded the day before the event, as part of a “secret show.” Yet, someone decided to snitch, sharing the set list. Video of the show also leaked, but these spoilers really didn’t diminish Nicki’s performance. She still came through like a boss — or a queen. Now, it’s up to fans to see who truly reigns: this “queen,” or the “empress,” aka what Cardi B called herself at the start of the show.

As always, Nicki Minaj + MTV VMAs = drama. Similar to how she, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus had beef ahead of the 2015 MTV VMAs (does anyone remember “Miley, what’s good?”), Nicki vented some frustration towards Travis Scott, 26, after his Astroworld kept her album, Queen, from debuting at the No. 1 spot. She called out Travis for selling “season pass” bundles for his upcoming Astroworld tour, and shaded Kylie Jenner for using her fans to help her baby daddy win. “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol.” What makes this even more awkward is that Nicki was supposed to sit in front of Travis and Kylie at the VMAs, but then he moved seats.

AAAAAA NICKI MINAJ 🤷‍♀️ #VMAs pic.twitter.com/GRVKBTepAX — HOJE TEM VMA NA MTV BRASIL (@MTVBrasil) August 21, 2018

I like these songs. This is the best performance I’ve seen of Nicki. pic.twitter.com/Xm3JxND909 — K. (@KadijahChloee) August 21, 2018

Speaking of “bad blood” and Ms. Swift, Nicki’s performance raises the question: whose NYC-related VMA performance is the best? Is it Nicki’s, or is it when Taylor took over the New York City subways in 2009? Taylor went big for her debut performance (which many forget since that was also the year Kanye West pulled his “I’mma let you finish” stunt, causing a horrible feud that still lingers today.) After starting off busking at the 42nd Street-Bryant Park subway stop, Taylor performed “You Belong With Me” while riding an uptown F-train to Rockefeller Center. Granted, it was just one stop, but the fact that she didn’t miss a beat and ended the performance in front of Radio City Music Hall is still impressive. Funny enough, Nicki and Taylor would have a minor beef ahead of the 2015 MTV VMAs, one they squashed when they performed together at the start of the show.