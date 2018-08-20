Nicki Minaj Compares Herself To Harriet Tubman After Album Fails To Hit No. 1 & Gets Dissed In Tweets

Nicki Minaj is in hot water for comparing herself to Harriet Tubman in a controversial tweet! Read all the upset responses here!

It’s been a busy 24 hours for Nicki Minaj. After claiming that Travis Scott‘s album Starworld‘s number one spot on the billboards was due to merchandise, Spotify downplaying Queen‘s promotion, Kylie Jenner’s influence and several other factors, she’s now comparing herself in all this drama to (wait for it) Harriet Tubman. The rapper tweeted, “All the QUEENS I remember, SHOOK SHIT UP!!!!!!!! Queen of the week may go to HARRIET TUBMAN!!!!!! Had she just sat there & ate her rice, you n****z history would’ve been a lot less triumphant. 🦄.” Needless to say, Twitter had some thoughts about the accuracy, or the appropriateness, of her comparison.

One Twitter user wrote, “Comparing your album sales to Harriet Tubman’s fight for freedom is the most stupid commentary on slavery in 2018 and that includes Kanye saying slavery was a choice.” Another put what was wrong with the comparison very bluntly, tweeting, “Like let me stop y’all right now. Unless you are trying to over throw a system of unjust bondage not just profit in it? You ain’t Harriet Tubman.” Lastly, another person joked, “Harriet Tubman streaming Astroworld like the rest of us lmao.”

Nicki called out Travis on Aug. 19, tweeting, “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.” While the two were set to have an awkward run-in at the VMAs since Travis was originally positioned right behind her, it’s now being reported that Travis has asked to be seated away from Nicki.

On fan came to her defense, writing, “they act like your impact isn’t real.” After all the heated reactions, Nicki responded, “Y’all I had no idea Harriet Tubman was now trending. I said what I said. 😂😂😂😂😂 #QueenRadio will honor her tmrw. She said she could’ve rescued more slaves had they known they were slaves. I fought for streaming services to count toward billboard when alotta n***z stayed quiet.” Another of her fans agreed with her, writing, “Because your a queen. You save careers.” Even Chance the Rapper came to Nicki’s defense, writing, “I cant imagine what it’d be like to literally not be able to show yo frustrations with actual inequities and subjugation. Without being called bitter or angry or a liar or crazy. Mfs a literally tell a BW “I feel u but u not goin about it the right way”… what?”

Lmao I thought Harriet Tubman was trending because we finally getting her on the 20$ bill but it’s because Nicki Minaj compared herself to Harriet Tubman. pic.twitter.com/Pz3z8TyAus — Finessa Queen👑 (@KyraPete) August 20, 2018

We'll keep you posted on any new, controversial tweets Nicki sends out in the hours leading up to her VMAs performance.