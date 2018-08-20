Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Are Hard-Core Spilling Tea During The VMAs — Watch Video

Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj were caught whispering into each other’s ears at the MTV VMAs! Watch them spill some tea right here!

Secrets, secrets! During a commercial break, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj managed to get a few moments alone together, and judging from the fact the two were whispering non-stop into each other’s ears, you just know they were probably talking smack about somebody. Seriously, the way Nicki’s eyes turned into daggers and the way Ariana was careful to make sure no one else was listening indicate that some major gossiping was going down. Seriously, grab a mop, because some serious tea has just been spilled. Check out the viral moment that happened below!

When it comes to possible subjects of Nicki’s ire, there are few potential contenders. They could be spilling tea on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott — Nicki infamously called out Travis for seemingly using Kylie to boost Astroworld to the number one position. There’s Cardi B, who introduced herself as an “empress”, which could be a dig at Nicki’s Queen album. And then there’s Nicki’s ex Safaree Samuels, who she famously has beef with especially after the two threw some wild accusations at each other. Oh, and all of these people are at the show with her… in the same room!

We reported earlier how not only Nicki and Cardi both be at the show, but they’d also be in close proximity. In fact, we here at HollywoodLife were able to get a hold of the seating chart at Radio City Music Hall and the two rap megastars are actually located just right across the aisle from one another. Not only that, but Nicki’s feud with Travis and Kylie escalated to the point where they had to be switched to different seats.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the show’s viral moments, big wins and huge upsets. In the meantime, check out all of our pics from this year’s VMAs in our gallery below.