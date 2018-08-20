MTV VMAs Winners 2018: Cardi B & More Win Big For Their Iconic Videos

Congratulations are in order for the big winners at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards! Check out a full list of winners, which we’ll be updating all show long!

The 2018 VMAs are here! Some of the biggest names in music are nominated at this year’s show, and we’ll find out all the winners as it airs live on Aug. 20. The most-nominated star this year is none other than Cardi B, who has a whopping TEN nominations. She’s up in some of the biggest categories of the night, too, like Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. Not far behind, though, are Beyonce and JAY-Z, who have eight nominations.

This year, there’s actually no host at the award show, but some HUGE stars are performing. Jennifer Lopez will be getting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and she’s sure to give an epic performance before her acceptance speech. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Shawn Mendes will also be hitting the stage, along with many others. Of course, the winners will also be announced throughout the 2-hour telecast, and we’ll be updating the list here ALL night long! The winners are listed in BOLD below:

SONG OF SUMMER

Cardi B, J Balvin and Bad Bunny – “I Like It”

DJ Khaled (ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance The Rapper) – “No Brainer”

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

Juice Wrld – “Lucid Dreams”

Ella Mai– “Boo’d Up”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B– “Girls Like You”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle

JUNE 2018 – Sigrid

MAY 2018 – Lil Xan

APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez

FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley

JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs

DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We

OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA

AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill

JULY 2017 – Khalid

JUNE 2017 – Kyle

MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”s

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light” –

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – ‘God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

BEST DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake – “God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – “The Weekend” – TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Maroon 5 – “Wait” – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo

The 2018 MTV VMAs are taking place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Aug. 20, with a pre-show at 8:00 p.m. and the actual even beginning at 9:00 p.m. Last year’s show was one for the books, so hopefully this year will be even better!