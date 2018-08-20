The Top 10 Most Outrageous MTV VMAs Moments Of All-Time

The MTV VMAs have seen some things. Crazy things. Like Kanye West infamously interrupting Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech and Miley Cyrus grinding on Robin Thicke crazy. Relive the most outrageous moments!

The 2009 MTV Video Music Awards were nearly a decade ago, but we can all recall one of the moments with perfect clarity. I was only 14 at the time; just a high school freshman watching the show on a school night in mid-September. And yet, I can vividly remember witnessing Kanye West approach the stage, nab the microphone out of 19-year-old Taylor Swift‘s hand during her Best Female Video acceptance speech for “You Belong With Me,” and tell her, “Imma let you finish,” before announcing that Beyonce‘s “Single Ladies” had one of the best videos of all time. All. Time. And now here we are writing about the wildest VMAs moments of all-time and Kanye made the list. He’d probably be proud of that.

Fast forward a couple years and Taylor is at the center of yet another buzz-worthy VMAs bit. This time around, the “Shake It Off” singer got herself into hot water with Nicki Minaj. The drama began when the rapper called out the show on Twitter for snubbing her video for “Anaconda,” insinuating that the reason was because she didn’t feature women with “very slim bodies.”

Taylor, who was nominated for 2015’s Video of the Year with her “Bad Blood” visual that featured every Victoria’s Secret model under the sun, thought Nicki was throwing a diss at her, and tweeted a response. The whole thing blew up, but luckily the two seemed to resolve the matter privately. They made it known there was no more ~bad blood~ by sharing the stage during Taylor’s scheduled performance.

With that beef squashed, Nicki immediately went on to create another iconic VMAs moment. After accepting the Best Hip-Hop Video award, the hitmaker turned to host Miley Cyrus with a clap-back that has already gone down in infamy. In case you forgot, it went something like this: “Back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press. Miley, what’s good?“

We'll just have to wait and see which iconic moments are created at the 2018 show! But before they air, get clicking through the gallery above to see all of the most outrageous things to happen at the VMAs over the years!