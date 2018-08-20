MTV 2018 VMAs Red Carpet Arrivals — Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande & More

It’s time for one of the biggest and best nights in music. But first, the red carpet! See Kylie Jenner and all of MTV’s 2018 VMAs red carpet arrivals now!

The MTV VMAs are always a fun night for celebrities and fans, but the red carpet is just as memorable. The red carpet is the first glimpse we get of the biggest artists ahead of the ceremony. The VMAs red carpet is a place for stars to take fashion risks, and they do each and every year.

Kylie Jenner, 21, Jennifer Lopez, 49, Ariana Grande, 25, Cardi B, 25, Blake Lively, 30, and more will be strutting their stuff on the VMAs red carpet in very fashionable outfits. Kylie will be accompanying boyfriend Travis Scott to the show. He’ll be performing during the VMAs. This is their second major red carpet together. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala.

Cardi B will be making her post-baby debut at the VMAs. The rapper gave birth to baby Kulture in July 2018. Cardi’s last red carpet was the 2018 Met Gala. The “I Like It” singer will be opening the 2018 VMAs.

Jennifer will be receiving the 2018 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award during the VMAs, so you know she’s going to make a statement on the red carpet to kick off the night. JLo’s longtime boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, will be by her side for the night.

Other celebrities who are expected to attend include Millie Bobby Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Aerosmith, Anna Kendrick, Amandla Stenberg, Bebe Rexha, DJ Khaled, Common, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Keegan-Michael Key, KYLE, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Uzi Vert, Olivia Munn, Shay Mitchell, Teyana Taylor, Liam Payne, Rita Ora, LAUV, and Lenny Kravitz. Take a look at all the best red carpet photos in our VMAs red carpet gallery now!