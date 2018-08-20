Melania Trump Slammed For Anti-Cyberbullying Comments After Donald’s Twitter Tirades

The first lady seems to be on a different page as her husband, per usual. Melania Trump warned about the dangers of cyberbullying at a conference, days after President Trump called Omarosa ‘a dog’ on Twitter!

Melania Trump, 48, is on the receiving end of cyberbullying after she preached about the dangers of it while at a conference in Maryland on August 20. The first lady spoke about the “destructive and harmful” uses of social media as part of her Be Best Campaign in Rockville, despite her husband’s extreme use of social media to bully others. After clips of her speech (as seen below) made their way around the internet, angry Twitter users took to the thought-sharing platform to slam Melania as a “hypocrite.” Many people pointed out that her speech came conveniently just days after President Donald Trump, 72, dragged his former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault, 44, on Twitter, calling her “a dog” in one of his many lewd tweets.

“Did anybody bother to ask @FLOTUS whether or not a man should call a woman a dog?” one person wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, another pointed out the obvious, writing: “U.S. first lady Melania Trump on Monday decried cyberbullying as “destructive and harmful,” even as her husband, President Donald Trump, continues his almost daily Twitter…” Another concerned Twitter user directed their tweet directly at the first lady, writing: “@FLOTUS with all due respect, perhaps you should get your husband and his children to stop cyber bullying before worrying about it on a national level. Presuming you do in fact care about this issue, that is.”

“Social media is an inevitable part of our children’s daily lives. It can be used in many positive ways, but can also be destructive and harmful when used incorrectly,” Melania said in part as she opened the Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention Cyberbullying Prevention Summit in Rockville, Maryland. “Be Best chooses to focus on the importance of teaching our next generation how to conduct themselves safely and in a positive manner in an online setting,” she added.

As stated above, Melania’s obvious opposing opinions to Donald’s approach to proper social media use came after his recent attacks on Omarosa on Twitter. Now, the reality star has released her White House memoir, Unhinged, which has promised to air out Donald’s dirty laundry.

Melania’s social media comments came as no surprise to many, as she’s gone against her husband in the past. Her cyberbullying conference came just after Donald slammed LeBron James, 33, who recently opened his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, a school for at-risk students. Melania commended the LA Lakers player, and even said she would be open to visiting the school.