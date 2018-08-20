Mariah Carey Epically Shades Ariana Grande In Fan-Created ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Meme

Ariana Grande has thown some shade at Mariah Carey in the past, and now one fan is getting revenge. They meshed a ‘Carpool Karaoke’ meme of Mimi shooting daggers at an over the top singing Ari.

Mariah Carey is a pro at at throwing her own shade, yet a fan has given her an amazing assist at coming hard for songbird Ariana Grande. In a video created by Instagram user Saint Hoax, Mimi is seen giving the ultimate “I Can’t” face to Ari, 25. The setting is done in the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer’s recent appearance on James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke where Ari was so over the top in belting out vocal runs. It was so extra while she sang “Dangerous Woman” and the fan placed Mariah in the driver’s seat in place of James. Mimi looks over at Ariana with so much shade that it could have dropped the temperature inside the car to below zero.

It’s not clear where the video of Mimi, 48, came from but she’s in her full glory. She’s seen perfectly seated wearing a cleavage-baring plunging burgundy leather coat and her arm is perfectly laid on the seat rest. Mariah pricelessly turns her head towards Ari and back again with a look of being SO over the woman who has been compared to a younger version of Mimi, something that the legend has taken issue with.

Fans absolutely went nuts for the brilliant meme on Instagram. One person commented about Ariana, “She wants to be Mariah so bad.” Another added ” I love Ari but there is only one Mariah and folks need to STOP with the comparison!” Someone pointed out “There is only one Mariah. She’s close, but she’s not you.” One fan wrote “Mariah is looking at her like bitch stole my voice.”

While Ariana has praised Mariah in the past, it’s often come across as a back-handed comment at making the icon seem old. Fighting time is something Mimi is very sensitive about so no wonder she was never thrilled with the “compliments.” “I was such a ’90s baby. Whitney, Mariah, Madonna… all the divas…Celine Dion,” Ariana said in a 2014 interview, which made it seem like Mimi’s career had peaked before the millennium and now she was taking her place.

The “Butterfly” singer made it clear that she was not down with that in a Dec. 19, 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where Mariah gave Ariana her ultimate diss line. Andy Cohen asked her about younger pop stars and while she said she “loved” Britney Spears, she said of Ariana “I don’t know.” Mimi’s “I don’t know her” is the ultimate put-down and started when she used the line in the aughts about Jennifer Lopez. The elusive chanteuse then furthered the shade towards Ari, adding “Honestly, I’m not familiar. I listen to hip-hop more than I listen to pop music.”