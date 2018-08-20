Maluma Gives Thrilling Debut Performance At The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Latin star Maluma showed off his amazing talent in a memorable debut performance of ‘Felices los 4’ at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20.

Maluma, 24, brought some Latin flavor to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards when he gave an incredible debut performance of his song, “Felices los 4”. The sizzling singer was surrounded by beautiful ladies dancing in gold-colored bodysuits as he belted out the spanish lyrics with his mega voice and he even stopped in the audience for a moment to dance with Camila Cabello and her mother, who were loving his time on stage! The heartthrob musician was so charismatic that one of his dancers even gave him a kiss on the mouth at the end of his performance! It was truly a sight to see and one of the most memorable moments of the show.

This was Maluma’s first time performing at the popular MTV award show and when his performance was confirmed, he called it “a dream come true”. His appearance at this year’s VMAs adds him to a list of many impressive Latin performers who have previously performed at the event. Singers like Shakira, Daddy Yankee, and Ricky Martin are some of the others who have been given the opportunity to represent the rise of Latin music over the years.

In addition to Maluma’s performance, another great Latin music moment at this year’s VMAs was when Jennifer Lopez received the Vanguard award. The Latin superstar has had a tremendous amount of success over the years with both singing and acting. She’s released albums in both English and Spanish and has been able to climb to the top of the charts with a whole of inspiration from her roots. MTV is known for including all kinds of genres of music when it comes to awards that recognize musical achievements and this year’s VMAs totally reflected that!

Bruh Maluma’s dancer got horny af at the end of the performance she had to snatched him from the other girl #VMAs pic.twitter.com/pDgwjyQ8dT — SAD BOY (@visionsofdanis) August 21, 2018

Maluma’s debut performance was truly sensational. It brought Latin music in the mega spotlight once again and proves he has an impressive future ahead of him!