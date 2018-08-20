Madonna Stuns With Surprise Appearance At MTV VMAs, Wearing Black For Touching Tribute

The Queen of Pop has arrived! Madge looked stunning paying tribute to Aretha Franklin and presenting Video of The Year — find out what you need to know about her outfit below!

Madonna, 60, just celebrated her birthday, and she looks better than ever! She looked phenomenal at the MTV VMAs on August 20. Held live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Madonna presented the last, and biggest award, of the night: Video of the Year. But first, she paid a loving tribute to Aretha Franklin. She wore a flowing black gown, tons of necklaces, and a headdress. She showed off her unique style, and it paid off.

Video of the year nominees included Ariana Grande for “No Tears Left to Cry,” Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B for “Finesse (Remix),” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug for “Havana,” The Carters for “APES**T,” Childish Gambino for “This Is America” and Drake for “God’s Plan.” The winner was Camila Cabello!