Loona has arrived! The K-pop girl group made their formal debut with the release of their amazing music video ‘Hi High.’ Fans have taken over Twitter to show their love for Loona!

Loona (stylized as LOOΠΔ) just made Aug. 20 the best day ever by dropping their “Hi High” music video. The12-member girl group features Yves, Chuu, Go Won, Olivia Hye, Haseul, Vivi, Heejin, Hyujin, YejJin, Kim Lip, JisSoul, and Choerry. They’ve released other music, including the single Favorite,” but this is their official debut.

The music video is incredible from start to finish. Not only does “Hi High” feature incredible vocals, the visuals of the music video are just plain epic. This song just makes us want to dance, dance, dance! The music video is the epitome of girl power. Long live Loona!

As soon as the music video was out, fans couldn’t help but voice their reactions. One fan tweeted, EVERYONE RAISE FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM # HIHIGH.” Another tweeted, “SAY HI TO THE SONG OF THE YEAR # HiHigh # LOONADebut.” A fan also tweeted: “I love LOONA oh my god # HiHigh is so good and beautiful and nostalgic and fast I’m so happy goodnight.” We feel the same!

The girls spoke at a press conference after making their debut and talked about the making of the all-girl K-pop group. “It took us two years starting with our first member to our full group,” Heejin said, according to Metro. “I’m full of emotions, excited, and nervous. As it took us a long time, fans waited for a long time. I want to show a better image moving forward.” Yeojin also gushed about the girls in the group. “Since it’s the full group debut which all of the members wished for, I’m very happy,” she said. “The synergy we can only get when all 12 members are together is incredible.”