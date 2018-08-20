Logic & Ryan Tedder Of One Republic Deliver Powerful ‘One Day’ Performance At 2018 VMAs

Following the release of their joint track “One Day,” Logic & Ryan Tedder took the stage together at the 2018 VMAs to perform the track, & they left the crowd stunned!

Logic, 28, and One Republic’s Ryan Tedder, 39, whipped out one of the most touching performances of the night for MTV’s biggest award show. These guys were pulling at our heart strings big time with their performance of their brand new single, “One Day.” The musicians were not afraid to get heavy for a minute at the award show, as they played their hit which centers around the sad reality of deportation for many immigrants in America.

For their performance, Logic and Ryan made their political statement in a big way. They brought out dozens of young fans for their performance, who all wore t-shirts with an important message: “We are all human beings.” In a heartwarming moment, Logic could be seen hugging his new friends onstage, as he sang the politically charged track. The rapper also had a message on his t-shirt.”F*ck the wall” his shirt for the performance read, a clear shot at President Donald Trump.

Logic and Ryan just released the music video to “One Day,” on August 17, and the video is just as beautiful as the song. They recruited guest appearances by Michael Peña, Judy Reyes, Luis Guzman, and more! Directed by Andy Hines, the seven-minute clip depicts a Mexican family’s story as they try to evade U.S. border patrol. Kudos to these guys for making music with a meaning.

Fans of both musicians LOVED the moving performance. “Logic pulled off yet another powerful performance. We are all human beings indeed.” one said on Twitter. “Awesome perfomance Logic!! Love the awareness you bring,”said another. Awww! Shawn Mendes was another fan who couldn’t wait to see what Logic brought to the stage. On the red carpet before the show, he remarked how he loved Logic was using his platform to make the world a better place, and was especially excited for his performance. We’re right there with you Shawn!