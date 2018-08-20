‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell & Boyfriend Devin Antin Split After 1 Year Of Dating

Get the tissues out. After dating for over a year, former reality TV star Lauren Bushnell and her beau Devin Antin have reportedly split. And there are quite a few social media hints that they’ve called it quits.

Does this mean Ben Higgins, 29, has a chance again? Season 20’s finalist on The Bachelor, Lauren Bushnell, 28, has broken up with Devin Antin, 29, Us Weekly reported on Aug. 20, according to multiple sources and the lovebirds’ social media activity seems to suggest the magazine’s right. The former Alaskan Airlines flight attendant hasn’t shared a picture of Devin on Instagram since July 8. Devin’s account is private so we can’t say if the same is true for him, but Lauren even posted a caption that possibly hinted at their breakup on Aug. 19! “Line em up and knock em down,” she wrote underneath a blurry picture of her backside, showing that she’s on the go. Is that Lauren’s way of telling Devin that she’s leaving him in the dust? She’s no longer following him on Instagram, so maybe that’s a sign? Whether it is or not, Lauren’s sister Mollie Bushnell, still follows Lauren’s ex-lover.

Lauren met Devin, a real estate investor from Los Angeles, on the dating app Tinder before competing on The Bachelor. “I only met up w [sic] one person from the app and it was him. We hung out for awhile but more as friends but always got along really well,” Lauren wrote in an Instagram Story on Oct. 3, 2017. “Fast forward two years later when I moved back to LA we hung out to catch up and things just kind of happened after that.” During that intermission of two years, Lauren met and became engaged to Ben, the star of Season 20’s The Bachelor, in the final episode, which aired on March 14, 2016. They even had a show together called Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After. But, in reality, there was no happily ever after for the two. Ben and Lauren announced in a joint statement on May 15, 2017 that they had broken up.

Two months after that in July the same year, Lauren went on to date Devin, Us Weekly reported. But even after the supposed breakup, Lauren appears to be doing just fine. Lauren posted a coy hair-touching selfie to Instagram on Aug. 18 and wrote, “Why’d you have to be so cute?” Hmm, which cutie are you referring to, Lauren? HollywoodLife has reached out to Lauren Bushnell’s rep for a comment.