Lauren Burnham’s Bridal Shower: Celebrates Wedding To Arie Luyendyk Jr. 5 Mos. Before Big Day

Their wedding is still five months away, but Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s bride, Lauren Burnham isn’t wasting any time. She already had her bridal shower, and it looked like it was a total blast. See pics from the special day!

How fun is this? Their relationship and engagement has been over-the-top, so leave it to Lauren Burnham to throw an insanely extra bridal shower, too! The Bachelor star, who is set to marry Arie Luyendyk Jr. in January 2019, already celebrated her upcoming wedding in style with a group of her best friends and family members in Virginia Beach, Virginia. In a series of pics from her Instagram stories, it was clear that Lauren was having the time of her life! We’ve compiled all of those pics in our gallery above — scroll through to see them!

While bridal showers are typically a girls-only event, Arie came along for the weekend festivities, which featured a boat ride and a tropical-themed party. Arie and Lauren are getting married in Maui, so it was only fitting! In one cute pic, Lauren is wearing a white sundress while surrounded by all her friends, and it’s captioned, “we’re getting Maui’ed”. Aww! The party had cute pineapple and diamond-ring shaped treats and cookies decorated with their wedding date, January 12, 2019.

Maybe the cutest part of the day was captured in a video by Lauren. Arie, and Lauren’s grandma danced up a storm at the party and looked so happy together! Getting grandma’s approval? He’s a keeper. Later in the day, Arie admitted that the “boys had been kicked out,” and he left the ladies to party while he went golfing. Fair enough! There’s still five months to go, but we have a feeling that Lauren and Arie are going to live happily ever after.