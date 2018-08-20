Kylie Jenner’s ‘Upset’ She’s Being Accused Of Trying To Boost Travis Scott’s Album Sales

Kylie Jenner isn’t happy over Nicki Minaj’s accusation that ‘Astroworld’s success was due to her IG post! A source close to Kylie told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she’s distressed!

Kylie Jenner was hurt by Nicki Minaj‘s bold claim that Travis Scott only reached number one status on the billboards because of Kylie’s plug she made on Instagram about going on his tour with their baby Stormi Webster. However, a source close to Kylie told us EXCLUSIVELY how she only posted about the tour out of excitement. “When Kylie posted about how her and Stormi are ready for the tour that was out of pure happiness,” our source said. “It had nothing to do with trying to boost his sales. Kylie’s extremely upset that Travis’ success is getting questioned because of her but Travis has told her not to give it a second thought. He’s living his best life and not letting any of this drama get to him.”

When it comes down to it, Kylie is just pumped about Travis’ tour and Astroworld. “Kylie is so incredibly proud of Travis and this album,” our source went on to say. “She loves every song so much she can’t really pick a favorite. And she’s over the top excited that he’s invited her on tour.”

We reported earlier how Nicki attributed Kylie’s post for Astroworld‘s success, tweeting, “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.” Thankfully, all parties involved may avoid an awkward run-in at the VMAs tonight, considering the fact that the award show has moved the couple away from Nicki.