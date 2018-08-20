Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Display Sweet PDA As They’re Caught Kissing Before His Performance At The VMAs

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are melting our hearts at the VMAs! See a video of their adorable PDA display from the award show.

Aww! The love story that is Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott, never ceases to pull at our heart strings! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may have showed up to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet without her beau Travis Scott, but the two were allllll over each other once they sat down together!

In the sweet PDA moment, Kylie can be seen kissing her rapper boyfriend moments before he took the stage to perform. In the video, Travis can be seen looking at Kylie, just before leaning in to give her a sweet peck. The rapper then went on to command the VMAs stage with a performance of his new smash hit “Stargazing,” as Kylie cheered him on from the seats. She is always there to support her man!

Before Kylie took her seat, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star slayed on the award show carpet. The long-sleeved look kept Kylie rocked kept her covered up top, but her legs were on FULL display! She looked more tan and toned than ever against her crisp white dress, which she paired with white sandals to match. Of course, the star didn’t miss an opportunity to flaunt a flawless beauty look. Kylie’s makeup featured her signature nude lip, as well as a a blend of taupe eyeshadows. Travis went SUPER casual for the big show, but he still looked dapper as always! With loose-fitting navy pants, and a graphic t-shirt, the rapper proved that he had no one to impress but his lady.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Oj8YybpMT4 — Rodeo 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) August 21, 2018

While there was some speculation before the big show that there would drama to be had between Kylie and Nicki Minaj who were originally supposed to be sitting in parallel rows, there were some last minute tweaks to the seating charts. Following Nicki’s Twitter rant against Kylie and Travis, they will now sit on the opposite side of the room from Nicki. It’s probably all for the best, but we also would have been so ready for that cup of tea!